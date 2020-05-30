US insists on ‘cutting ties’ with W.H.O

WASHINGTON DC — President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States would be “terminating” its relationship with the World Health Organization over its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization and redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving urgent public health needs,” Trump said. “The world needs answers from China on the virus. We must have transparency.”

Trump last month announced that the U.S. was halting funding for the WHO pending a review of its initial response to the coronavirus outbreak.

It was not clear how Trump planned to withhold the funds, much of which are directed by congressional appropriation. The president typically does not have the authority to unilaterally redirect congressional funding.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called Trump’s initial threats to cut WHO funding in April “dangerous” and “illegal.”

Trump has repeatedly slammed the WHO for its response to the coronavirus and has accused the WHO of being “China-centric.”

“China has total control over the World Health Organization despite only paying $40 million per year compared to what the United States has been paying, which is approximately $450 million a year,” Trump said Friday.

The annual U.S. contribution to the WHO last year was roughly 15 percent of the agency’s budget.

Trump on Friday also criticized Chinese officials who he said: “ignored their reporting obligations to the World Health Organization and pressured the World Health Organization to mislead the world when the virus was first discovered by Chinese authorities.”