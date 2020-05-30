URA confirms exit of Senior officials as Board cracks chip at Tax body

Kampala – Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has, on Saturday, May 30 confirmed the changes at the Nakawa Towers citing a reorganisation of top management.

The blurry exit of Commissioner of Domestic Tax, Dickson Kateshumbwa, on Friday, signalled a ginormous wave of eminent changed at the tax body

In a press statement issued Saturday, URA Commissioner General, Mr. John Rujoki Musinguzi, confirmed the changes revealing that this was a result of the Board of Directors’ resolutions and recommendation concerning the re-organization and Management of URA.

In a closed-door Meeting held on Thursday, May 28, the Board under the leadership of Juma Kisaame – as Chairperson – sanctioned recommendations that apparently sparked senior staff resignations.





“On the 29th May, 2020, the following Senior Officials chose to resign and the Board has accepted their resignations. The said staff are; Mr. Dicksons Kateshumbwa, Mr. Henry Saka, Mr. Silajji Kanyesigye Baguma and Mr. Samuel Kahima,” read the statement.

With the exit of the Commissioners Kateshumbwa, Henry Saka, Silajji Kanyesigye Baguma and Samuel Kahima who bowed-out in confidence, new changes and replacement were bound to bite

Mr. Rujoki did not disappoint! He then sanctioned a re-shuffle at the tax body signalling that the changes would take immediate effect.

The Commissioner-General has since sent Mr. Patrick Mukiibi to head Domestic Taxes replacing Mr. Kateshumbwa who tendered in his resignation on Friday.

Mr. Musinguzi assigned Mr. Mathew Stephen Mugabi to be the Acting Commissioner Tax Investigations docket while Mr. James Kizza is now the Acting Commissioner Corporate Services.

Mr. John Tinka Katungwensi has been appointed Acting Commissioner Large Taxpayers in the new changes.

Mr. Musinguzi said the changes take immediate effect while other management positions are not affected by these changes.

“I would like to appreciate the contribution of the outgoing senior officials towards revenue administration and I wish them the best in their next endeavours,” he noted adding ;

“As URA undergoes the necessary and imminent organizational changes, I call upon the staff to remain calm, focused and dedicated to the performance of their duties.”

The URA Management – in the statement – revealed the a new era of leadership at the tax body in a signature statement

“Management wishes to reiterate that Integrity, Patriotism, and Professionalism will define the new era at URA,” the statement read.

Appearing at Capital FM’s The Capital Gang on Saturday morning, Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary Keith Muhakanizi also confirmed that the board on Thursday made several changes in the management of the entity.

“The changes at URA are decisions of the board members and are normal changes and I associate myself with the decisions of the board,” Mr. Muhakanizi said.

The Secretary to the Treasury, who is also a board member, added that, ” the challenge at URA is not about changes but revenue collections which stands at about 13.6% of GDP. We should be collecting 15%-16% of GDP.”

The emphasis on the Tax body’s challenge to attain the 15-16% revenue collection that continues to linger around 13.6% was a clear indication that a poor performance card was shoved on the table in the wake of the new changes

It turns out URA seniors commissioners were forced to resign in the wake of the board recommendations.