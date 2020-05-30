Uganda records highest infections in 24 hours with 84 testing positive as COVID-19 cases rise to 413

Uganda’s Health Minister, Dr Ruth Aceng

Kampala – Uganda has registered the highest cases in 24 hours with 84 infections recorded on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the development revealing that a total of 84 cases had been registered rising the number of infections to 413.

52 truck drivers tested positive of the novel coronavirus with 50 arriving from South Sudan through the Elegu border and 2 from Kenya via the Busia OSBP.

Under the stewardship of Dr Ruth Aceng, the Ministry also revealed that 32 cases are contacts to previously confirmed cases and were under institutional quarantine at different isolation centres across the country.

In the wake of the directive to bar entry of COVID-19 positive cases, a total of 51 foreign truck drivers were handed over to their country of origin after testing positive of the deadly virus.

A total of 1,835 samples were tested; 1,477 tested were done from the various borders of entry and 358 from alert and contacts of the previously confirmed cases.

As Uganda undergoes phased lift of lockdown, health experts have decried the complacency exercised by Ugandans – citing the overcrowding in downtown Kampala amid coronavirus outbreak

The permanent secretary ministry of Health, Dr Diana Atwine says following the partial easing of the lockdown on Tuesday when private cars were allowed back on the road after more than two months, Ugandans have become even more complacent and are not adhering to coronavirus prevention methods.

Atwine warns that there is likely to be a spike in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 following the partial easing of the lockdown.

Atwine says ministry of Health surveillance teams are reporting overcrowding in many places especially in downtown Kampala and food markets which make it hard for physical distancing to be respected.

Dr. Atwine added that many people are also not wearing face masks while in public.

She says after all surveillance teams from various parts of the country hand in their reports this weekend, the ministry will brainstorm on how best to move forward especially on which modalities can populated places like markets and business centres adopted to respect issues like social distancing.

The plan, she said, is to invite in proposals and guidance from sister agencies like Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) and other expert institutions like Makerere University.

President Museveni is set to address the nation come Monday as the nation awaits the lifting of the suspension of public transport, among others.