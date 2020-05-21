May 22, 2020

Uganda records 15 new cases of COVID-19 as 21 truck-drivers are turned away, rising Infections to 160

May 22, 2020 Maurice Muhwezi | REDPEPPER Staff Writer

HEalth Minister, DR Jane Ruth Aceng

Kampala – Uganda has, on Thursday, May 21, recorded 15 new cases of the deadly novel coronavirus, rising the number of Ugandan infections to 160.

The Ministry of Health revealed that of the 15 new cases, 10 truck-drivers tested positive at the Elegu border point.

The Ministry revealed that 5 people tested positive from the 628 community samples taken whilst they were under institutional Quarantine.

Subsequent to the sanction of the directives barring entry of COVID-19 positive truck drivers, a total of 21 were repatriated to the nations of origin – rising the number of foreign drivers handed over to 145.

A total of 2,729 samples were tested as the nation moves to renew the fight with COVID-19.

There was a a sign of relief with the number of recoveries rising to 66.

Under the stewardship of Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, the ministry revealed it evoked the Presidential directive on foreign COVID-19 cases in Uganda,

“Following a Presidential Directive of deducting all foreign truck drivers from Uganda’s case count, the confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 145,” Dr Aceng said yesterday

