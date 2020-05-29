Uganda’s COVID-19 infections rise to 329 with 7 contacts, 5 drivers testing positive on Friday

A truckdriver buys a snack from a highway vendor. (FILE PHOTO)

Kampala – Uganda’s Ministry of Health has, on Friday, May 29, recorded twelve (12) new cases of the novel coronavirus as the endeavours to flatten the infection curve tumble to 329

The Ministry confirmed new cases of COVID-19 revealed that 5 were truck drivers that tested positive from the sample taken at Elegu – Uganda/South Sudan border.

Seven (7) other cases were contacts of the previously confirmed cases and the Health MInistry reported that they were all under the institutional quarantine at the time of testing

The confirmation of the 12 cases saw the COVID-19 infections rise to 329 AND 69 recoveries with no registered fatalities in Uganda,

In the evocation of the directive to bar entry of foreign positive cases, a total of 25 positive foreign truck drivers were handed over to their country of origin

A total of 1,928 samples were tested on Friday with 1,492 taken from the entrants at the various border points and 436 tests done on alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases under quarantine.