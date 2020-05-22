Student takes own life over Parents’ rejection of Quarantine lover

Sumayiyah Nabukenya took her own life in frustation

Butambala – A family and residents of Butambala, on Thursday, grappled with shock and grief after their daughter took her own life.

Sumayiyah Nabukenya, aged 18, shocked her family and residents in Butambala district when she hanged herself

It is believed that the deceased was upset because her parents raised concerns about her boyfriend.

They advised her to avoid him and instead focus on her books as she plans to sit her exams at the end of the year.

According to reports, the S.6 candidate at Light College Mpigi is said to have been spending a lot of time with her lover during the COVID-19 lockdown and this wasn’t well appreciated by her family.

The family urged her to stop seeing her boyfriend until she completes her studies.

However, the deceased did not heed to the advice and instead took her own life out of frustration.

Nabukenya was discovered hanging in a garden near her parents’ home in Bukandagana village, Kalamba sub-county in Butambala district.

The police were called in to conduct investigations into the matter.

Her body was later taken to a health facility for a postmortem.