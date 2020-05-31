BREAKING: COVID-19 ‘moves goal-posts’ as Seven frontline Health Workers test Positive on Sunday

A health worker takes a sample for testing (FILE PHOTO)

Entebbe – Seven frontline healthcare workers have been isolated after they tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Ministry of Health has said.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Ministry confirmed the development and affirmed that they have been admitted effective immediately.

“All are admitted to Entebbe Grade B and Mulago National Specialised

Hospitals,” said the Ministry.

Among the confirmed seven health workers include 3 nurses, 2 doctors, and 2 senior-level staff.

The Ministry disclosed that there are 287 cases admitted at the designated 15 health facilities (referral Hospitals) under stable condition.

Uganda has so recorded 72 recoveries from covid-19 with zero fatalities in the country.

In the wake of the contraction of health workers and rising cases, the ministry of Health has affirmed that they will address the nation -during the course of the week (TBC) – on a COVID-19 status update.

This comes barely 24 hours since 84 cases were registered on Saturday and thus confirms that virus is spreading among health workers; a scare that will open doors to prioritising safety at the frontline.

The International Council of Nurses said this month that it believed at least 90,000 healthcare workers had been infected and more than 260 nurses died in the novel coronavirus pandemic globally.

The council added that failure by governments to record infection rates and deaths of healthcare staff “is a scandal that puts staff at higher risk” and underestimates the true scale of the problem.

It noted with concern that, failure to record both infection rates and deaths among healthcare workers is putting more nurses and their patients in danger.