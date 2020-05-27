PROFILE: HON MBABAZI HOPE KAJINJA For Woman Member of Parliament Kazo District 2021 – 2026

Kazo Woman MP Aspirant Hope Mbabazi (2021 – 2026)

Background

Born to the late Comrade Mzee John Kajinja, a revolutionist, farmer and pastor, Hon Hope Mbabazi is the 1st born to the late John n Florence Kajinja.

It is believed that Hon Hope took up the same leadership traits from her lineage.

Hon Hope has been on the ground initiating ideas that work and benefit every household within Kazo despite the challenges.

Education

She did her primary leaving education at Migina Primary School in Kazo, St Charles Lwanga for her O’level, and high school at Kyebambe Girls School and Kampala University for Bachelors in Social Works and Social Administration respectively.

Being a business lady, she does not believe in giving promises, but imparting knowledge while giving skills to those homes that can’t afford education.

As the clock is ticking closer to the general elections we ought to look for credible leaders in all levels of leadership.

We are in an era of leaders not politicians or rulers ( mafias)

A leader should be a problem solver, engaged in the community development aspects, showing the people he leads all directions to the destination of development access to services.

As per the woman member of parliamenta seat for the district, I see Hon Mbabazi Hope Kajinja as the right person for this seat is:

By birth; Hon hope is born raised in Migina Rwemikoma Kazo to late John and Florence Kajinja a comrade soldier with many hats, a renown evangelist, a farmer who loved education and was developmental.

By age; Hon Hope is in the moderate age of leadership to represent kazo. ( Not too young to be politically exited and not old to mess the generation’s requirements)

What she has done for kazo

Participatory leadership

She is so engaged in community development she discusses allot with the people of kazo. She has given a hand in a lot of constructions in the district ( churches, schools,)

Lobbying

She has tried her level best to lobby for kazo people.

✓ By creating bursaries for needy children whereby 316 students have been sponsored to tertiary institutions, secondary schools and universities

✓ Gearing presidential skilling initiative

✓ Helping association to access microfinance support fund

Women empowerment

✓Sensitising the community about girl child education

✓ Helping girls to get employed abroad.