President Museveni commissions state-of-art military facility, praises India for supporting Uganda

Jinja – President Museveni has, on Saturday, commissioned the war-game center at the Uganda Senior Command and Staff College in Kimaka, Jinja District.

In a ‘scientific’ ceremony held at Kimaka, the Commander-in-Chief revealed that the state-of-art facility will contribute to the quality of training for Ugandan forces.

A war-game is a type of strategy game that simulates warfare environment realistically, as opposed to abstract strategy games such as chess.

The State of art War-game centre was built in partnership with the Indian Army as Uganda continues to build solid relations with India.

President Museveni commended the Indian army and the Indian Association of Uganda for their commitment to development in Uganda

“We are very happy to be associated with the Indian army which has a lot of knowledge, experience, and heroism. The heroic Indians are the ones who stopped the westward expansion of Japan at the famous battle of Kohima,” President Museveni’s official tweet read.

“I thank the army, the training teams, and the Indian Association of Uganda who mobilized to build this centre. It is a great gesture of the wider cooperation and support we enjoy with the government and the people of India.” President Museveni added.

Museveni later deliver a lecture on Ideology, Strategy and tactics to the student s of the Uganda Senior Command and Staff College, Kimaka

In an interesting interlude, President Museveni made an abrupt stop at the Nile Bridge to assess the progress of clearing the floating islands

“On my way from Jinja, I made a stopover at the New Nile bridge, it is a marvel! The last time I was here, we had a problem with the moving island, it has since been cleared and the water flow normalized.” President Museveni shared via his official twitter account.