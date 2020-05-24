MPs Mwijukye, Ngabirano survive nasty accident

Buhweju constituency MP Francis Mwijukye

Mbarara – A black Sunday it is as the Buhweju constituency MP Francis Mwijukye and Charles Ngabirano of Rwampara survived an accident in Mbarara.

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) honcho and his counterpart Charles Ngabirano of National Resistance Movement – (NRM) nearly lost their lives in an accident that happened at Agip Motel in Mbarara town along Mbarara Masaka high way.

The duo was travelling in Mwijukye’s official car that collided with a Toyota Wish near Agip in Mbarara town after a talk show at one of the radio stations in Mbarara.

The accident happened today Sunday, May 24, 2020, but the two come out with no injuries.

When asked Ngabirano said that he and Mwijukye were travelling in the official vehicle and that other ravaged car knocked them.

He said that they have not sustained any injuries claiming that,the guy who knocked them ran away but has been apprehended and taken to hospital.

He further said the man who is yet to be identified was very drunk and the vehicle was running like a bullet.

“I was travelling with Hon Mwijukye in his official car when someone knocked us and he was very drunk but the good thing we are fine , we have not sustained any injury,” said Ngabirano.

However, when contacted the Rwizi police spokesperson Samson Kasasira said they have not got any information about the accident.

Kasasira also identified the vehicles that involved in an accident as UG 032H Parado blue in clour belonging to Hon. Mwijukye and UBE 680P wish.

He said the accident happened at 3:30 pm and the occupant of wish was taken to Mbarara referral hospital in critical condition.

It should be noted that it is not the first time that MP Ngabirano is involved in an accident; last year his car got an accident in Rukyekye in Mbarara district.

He was taken to Mayanja memorial hospital before he was airlifted to Nakasero Hospital where he spent months on the bed.

The matter was reported at Mbarara police under TSD 06/24/2020.