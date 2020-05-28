You never refunded GAVI funds! Man ‘stings’ Mike Mukula over COVID-19 donation

Former Soroti Municipality MP, Hon. Mike Mukula

Soroti – Ugandans have used COVID-19 lockdown for several things including revamping their memories to unleash terror and Hon. Mike Mukula happens to be one of the unfortunate targets.

A man stings former Soroti Municipality Member of Parliament, Hon. Mike Mukula in tweeter after declaring his donation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth Ugx. 50M, to Soroti Regional Hospital.

Thanks Honourable. We still demand you more money. U have never paid the GAVI funds you and your colleagues stole. These medical facilities would be better. — IamMaate (@MaateErius) May 26, 2020

“This morning in soroti I donated PPEs to the #covid 19 regional task force worth 50m …Soroti regional referral hospital has received 4 positive cases who were in self Quarantined after contact with a driver from South Sudan” Hon. mukula’s message reads.

One would expect Hon. Mukula to receive all praises for his hug generous contribution towards the fighting of COVID-19 pandemic but to one Maate, it an opportunity to unleash lockdown anger.

How lockdown has sharpened the memory of Ugandans to recall issues of over ten year ago.