Man found ‘lifeless’ in garden

Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson, Elly Maate confirmed the incident

KISORO – Police in kisoro is investigating a case in which a 75 years old man was found dead in a pumpkin garden with a sack of harvested pumpkin beside his lifeless body.

Elly Maate the Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson, has confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as of Evarist Habimana, a resident of Kanyabukungu Village in Gisorora Parish in Nyakabande Sub County.

Maate said that after receiving the information, the Police rushed to the scene of crime and cordoned it off.

Robert Maniragabs the LC 1 Chairman said that the deceased, was last seen by his family members on Saturday May 23rd 2020 when he said that he was proceeding to check on his garden, but he never returned.

Maate, however, said that the deceased body was found lying in a neighbourhood cabbage and pumpkin garden of Ayijeneye Seciria with multiple body injuries and indication that he was killed.

“We are not sure if the deceased was a suspected thief beaten to death or was killed and pumpkins put beside his body to disguise him as a suspected thief” Maate explained.

Maate said that the body was retrieved from the scene and taken to Kisoro District Hospital where a postmortem report will be carried out to ascertain the exact cause of the death.

A case of murder was however registered at Kisoro District Police Station under Reference Number CRB 298/2020 to help in the investigation.