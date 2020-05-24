Kenya registers 22 new cases as COVID-19 infections rise to 1,214

Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta

Nairobi – Kenya has reported an additional 22 cases of coronavirus bringing the total to 1,214.

Health CAS Rashid Aman said the positive cases are from 1,108 samples tested within the last 24 hours. Cumulative tests so far stand at 59,260.

Sunday’s cases in terms of gender are 17 males and 5 females while age group distribution is between 24-73yrs.

They are 10 from Nairobi, 9 in Mombasa and 1 each from Kwale, Nakuru and Taita Taveta counties.

In Nairobi the new cases are from Mathare (2), Kibra (2) while Makadara, Embakasi West, Eastleigh, Ruaraka, Lang’ata and Westlands each have one case.

The Mombasa cases are from Mvita (5), Changamwe (1), Jomvu (1), Likoni (1) and Nyali (1).

Kwale has one case from Lungalunga while Nakuru West and Taveta have one case each.

Dr. Aman said three more people have been discharged bringing the total number of recoveries to 383.

One 48-year-old male patient from Mathare has since succumbed to coronavirus bringing the total number of deaths to 51.

“Our fight against is not yet over. We are aware of what these measures have caused in terms of inconvenience including religious activities. The partial lockdown measures will not go on longer than necessary. They will reviewed but Kenyans must comply with containment measures,” the Health CAS said.

He reiterated that targeted testing in Nairobi and Mombasa is aimed at identifying those who have the virus for treatment and to protect others against contracting the disease.

In regards to the border points, the Health Ministry said the issue is being discussed on presidential level and the mobile lab in Namanga will start working Monday to cut down waiting time to 6 hours.

“We are trying to avoid the issue of holding areas for truckers, as per the protocol we are expecting them to have been tested before commencing on a journey,” said Dr. Francis Kuria, Head of Public Health.