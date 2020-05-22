Hip-Hop Awards 2017 Artist of the Year, Pryce Teeba signs to new record label

Hip-hop Artist Pryce Teeba

Re-known Hip-hop Artist Pryce Teeba is the latest signing onto Green hits records.

Pryce whose career spans as far back as 2012 has signed a one year contract with the record label with plans of taking his music career to the next level by tapping into the American market.

According to Lucas Agaba, the co-founder Green hits record says so far Pryce Teeba has released new songs under their including Mutima Gwo which he features Shan a new vocalist, Lighter, Obangaina and Plan B to A

“Other artists on the label include Bad Sparksy, Manson, Lil Lyric and Jahseh among others” he added

Green hits records is new label in town founded by Agaba Lucas and Raphael Neil of Blinded Beats, California.

Pryce Teeba first released his first mixtape called Kiwedde, in July 2014, which introduced him to the Ugandan hip hop scene. He went on to release singles such as Ye Wange, Yongeza Omuliro and Mubajjune before he went on to release his second mix-tape, Kambajulire, which was referred to as an album by many in the hip hop fraternity.

It was nominated in the inaugural hip hop awards in the category of mix-tape of the year but lost to rapper Keko’s Love from Venus mix-tape however, his hit lead single Side Zeno went on to win song of the year at the same awards.

Pryce has over the year’s secured collaborations with top acts such as Patrobas, TuckerHD, Byg Ben, Ruyonga and BigTril.

He went on to drop industry moving tracks such as Nvuga Kampala, the remix (featuring Flex D’Paper, Delboy, Play01, H.A.B.O and Mickey-So-Low) and Bobi Wine.

Off the back of this, he was nominated and won Artist of the Year Award in the 2017 UG hip hop awards.