GRIEF: Youthful Indian businessman gruesomely murdered

MURDERED: Indian businessman, Patel Abhisnek, in his hay days

Bushenyi – Shock and grief gripped the Indian community in Bushenyi district after Patel Abhisnek, Indian businessman, was gruesomely murdered and dumped in L. Rutoto.

The incident happened this morning when locals in Rubirizi district found the body of Patel lying in the waters of Lake Rutoto.

According to greater Bushenyi Police Spokesperson Marshall Tumusiime confirmed the incident saying that they have started investigations into the matter.

It is alleged that on May 26 at around 03:00 pm, Abhisnek Patel, aged 27, disappeared with his car registration number UBB 018K Toyota wish dark in colour from Ishaka town.

Tumusiime said that since then their family members have been busy looking for him and reported the matter to Ishaka police station in Bushenyi district.

He said that to their surprise Patel was later this morning found floating on L. Rutoto.

Tumusiime said that they have instructed the Rubirizi DPC and Bushenyi OCCIID visited the scene come out with the details of the incident.

Tumusiime further said that the body was taken at Kampala International Hospital in Ishaka for postmortem as police search for the unknown assailants.