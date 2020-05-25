BREAKING: Former Cranes Skipper, Coach dies at 70

Ex- Cranes skipper Jimmy Kirunda dies at 70

Kampala – Uganda’s football legend, Jimmy Kirunda has, on Monday, May 25, breathed his last at 70.

The Former Uganda Cranes Skipper is believed to have breathed his last after collapsing at his home in Bwaise, a Kampala Suburb.

Kirunda steered the national team to the African Cup of Nations (AfCON) in 1978.

He equally played for Express FC, KCCA FC, SC Villa and Abu Dhabi Sports in the United Arab Emirates.

The Former Cranes player featured for the Uganda Cranes at three AFCON tournaments, captaining then in three editions including the historical 78 edition in Ghana.

On retirement, Kirunda managed several top-flight club sides including SC Villa, Bell FC, KCCA FC, Buikwe Red Stars and Cooperative FC.

He was later appointed coach of the Uganda’s national team, The Cranes between 1989 and 1996.

Detail on the football icon’s burial arrangements are yet to be revealed by the family.

With great humility, the RedPepper Digital Team offers its thoughts, prayers, and well-wishes to the family of Jimmy Kirunda during this dark time.

Rest well, Legend!