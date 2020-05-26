FIFA President Gianni Infantino eulogises 5-time CECAFA cup winner, Ex-Cranes Skipper Jimmy Kirunda

FIFA President Infantino(L) shared a heartfelt eulogy for former Cranes Captain Jimmy Kirunda

Kampala – Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) President Gianni Infantino has penned down a deep eulogy of the fallen former Uganda Cranes captain, JImmy Kirunda.

The Former Uganda Cranes Skipper breathed his last Monday 25 after collapsing at his home in Bwaise, a Kampala Suburb.

Infantino eulogised the five-time CECAFA Cup winner as one of the greatest African players of his generation, a defender with style, class and elegance.

“Uganda football legend, longest-serving national team captain, considered as one of the greatest African players of his generation, a defender with style, class and elegance, but also the top scorer of the national league, his legacy and achievements, and in particular his friendly personality, his leadership and his human qualities will not be forgotten, and he will be truly missed,” FIFA President Infatino wrote.

Infantino further expressed FIFA’s deepest sympathy to FUFA and sports fraternity in Uganda for the loss of Jimmy Kirunda

“On behalf of the international football community, I wish to extend our deepest sympathy to the Federation of Uganda Football Associations, and to Jimmy’s family, friends and loved ones. Our thoughts are with all of you,” Infantino wrote in his eulogy to the deceased former Cranes Skipper.

Kirunda steered the national team to the African Cup of Nations (AfCON) in 1978.

He equally played for Express FC, KCCA FC, SC Villa and Abu Dhabi Sports in the United Arab Emirates.

The Former Cranes player featured for the Uganda Cranes at three AFCON tournaments, captaining then in three editions including the historical 78 edition in Ghana.

On retirement, Kirunda managed several top-flight club sides including SC Villa, Bell FC, KCCA FC, Buikwe Red Stars and Cooperative FC.

He was later appointed coach of Uganda’s national team, The Cranes between 1989 and 1996.

FULL EULOGY: FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s condolence message to the FUFA President Eng Moses Magogo following the demise of Legend Jimmy Kirunda.

I would like to express my sincerest and heartfelt condolences on the passing of former international player and coach, Jimmy Kirunda.

Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel for this loss affecting Uganda football.

During his playing career, Jimmy captained Uganda’s national team during ten years, and participated in three CAF Africa Cups of Nations in 1974, 1976 and in 1978, where the Cranes reached the final, their best performance until today.

During his time with the national team, he also won five CECAFA Cups.

Ex- Cranes skipper Jimmy Kirunda dies at 70

At club level, he will be remembered for his career at Express FC and KCC FC, where he notably won three league titles and two Uganda cups, SC Villa, where he added one league title and one Uganda Cup to his trophy room, as well as Abu Dhabi Sports Club in the UAE.

After his retirement, he managed different clubs in Uganda, as well as the national team between 1989 and 1996, winning three CECAFA Cup titles in 1989, 1990 and 1992.

Uganda football legend, longest-serving national team captain, considered as one of the greatest African players of his generation, a defender with style, class and elegance, but also the top scorer of the national league, his legacy and achievements, and in particular his friendly personality, his leadership and his human qualities will not be forgotten, and he will be truly missed.

On behalf of the international football community, I wish to extend our deepest sympathy to the Federation of Uganda Football Associations, and to Jimmy’s family, friends and loved ones. Our thoughts are with all of you.

We hope that these memories and our words of support may help bring some peace and solace at this difficult time.

Yours sincerely,

Gianni Infantino