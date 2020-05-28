Drunkards clobber Senior UPDF officer into coma

Maj. Robert Nkwasibwe was attached by a group of drunkard

Kyankwanzi – A Senior UPDF Officer is fighting for his life at Hoima Referral Hospital after he was clobbered by a group of drunkards in Kyankwanzi District

Reports reaching this website indicate the scuffle that led to the thumping of the officer was during an operation to enforce the curfew on Wednesday, May 27 at Gala trading centre, Kyankwanzi.

According to UPDF reports, a group of drunkards at Gala trading centre attacked a joint patrol of police and UPDF who were enforcing the night curfew in the area.

On arrival at the centre, a UPDF Major, Robert Nkwasibwe who was commanding the patrol at the time was seriously clobbered on the head and neck rendering him unconscious.

UPDF said in a statement that part of the group who were drinking alcohol in disregard of curfew rules hit Maj Nkwasibwe with an object from his rear.

He fell on his back and lay unconscious before he was rushed to Hoima referral hospital for treatment.

Reports indicate that Nkwasibwe could have sustained serious head and neck injuries.

The patrol later arrested 4 women, 8 men while others ran away leaving behind 8 motorcycles and 3 bicycles.

These as well as exhibits of alcohol impounded and taken to Rusozi police station as the Police investigate the matter.