Death robs Adjumani of Senior Health Professional

Deceased: Adjumani district Assistant Health Officer, Sr. Anne Mary Adunia

Adjumani – Adjumani District Local Government and the community is in tears at the loss of a senior health officer at a time the World yearns for such personnel to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

A 46 years old, Sr. Anne Mary Adunia breathed her last on Tuesday 26th May, at Adjumani Hospital.

By the time of her death, Sr. Anne Mary Adunia was Adjumani District Assistant Health Officer in charge of maternal and child health.

Apart from being the second in command of the district health department, Adjumani eulogizes Sr. Adunia as a mother, a farmer, a nursing officer, former acting District Health officer, former intern in Mulago National Referral Hospital and former head of Adjumani East Health Sub District.

In the corridors of the district health offices, late Sr. Adunia is remembered for her lobbying ability and resistance to corruption.

She was behind the 57% to 80% district staff increment, opening of two new health facilities at Ajeri and Zoka, increase in accomodation and payment of 5 nursing assistant by United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).

One particular mourner, Mr. Amaku Alli, expresses in a Facebook post, the pain he feels over Sr. Adunia’s sudden departure, saying it was too soon.

“On a very sad note, I have lost my very good friend, mother, a counselor and a client.

Sr. Adunia Anne Mary, you have gone too soon. You have gone at a time when I needed you most.

May your soul rest in eternal peace. I will always forever remember you for your good deeds” he eulogizes.

Mr. Amaku describes late Sr. Adunia as a very humble, honest, hardworking and corruption free.

“She was the reason why Adjumani district ranked the best in Uganda for providing good health services” Mr. Amaku praises the deceased health officer.

Adjumani District Health Officer, Dr. Bhoka George, who is a swordsmith in his kind, could hardly talk to Red Pepper digital probability due to sock of the untimely demise of Sr. Adunia at a critical moment.

However, Dr. Bhoka promises to talk to RedPepper Digital on the death of his deputy commander in the health sector, afterword.