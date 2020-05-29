CRIME: Man attempts suicide after stabbing Lover to Death for refusal to abort child

Man attempted to take own life after stabbing Lover in Fort Portal.

Kabarole – Police in Fort Portal municipality, are investigating circumstances under which an expectant mother was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend.

Reports reaching indicate that the purported father of the child gruesomely stabbed her in cold after failing to carry out an abortion.

Police identified the victim as Brenda Atuhaire, aged 18, whose body was found in the house lying in a pool of blood with a knife next to her.

According to residents of Bukwali village, East Division where the incident happened Thursday, the couple has had several fights as a result of misunderstandings since the reinstatement of the lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Uganda.

The Rwenzori West Police spokesperson, Vincent Twesige said the suspect was found trying to commit suicide but failed.

Twesigye revealed that the suspect is currently admitted to Fort Portal regional referral hospital receiving treatment

Police investigations into the matter are on going.