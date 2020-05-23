COVID-19: South Sudan records 82 new cases as infections rise to 563

South Sudan President Salva Kiir

Juba – South Sudan on Friday, May 23, confirmed 82 more coronavirus cases bringing the total number to 563, Health Ministry announced.

Makur Koryom, Health Ministry’s Undersecretary told reporters in Juba that the 82 cases were confirmed positive after the public health laboratory tested 168 samples.

“This brings the total number of infections in South Sudan to 563 with six recoveries and six deaths,” Koryom said.

Separately, Makur denied reports that President Salva Kiir has tested positive for coronavirus just days after some members of the former high-level taskforce on COVID-19 tested positive for the virus.

“The president is healthy, sound and is not positive. If he were to be tested positive, he would have made a public announcement as the first vice president made it,” said Makur.

The undersecretary also denied reports that first vice president Riek Machar and his wife have left the country for specialized medical care.

Last week, Machar said that he and his wife, who is also the defense minister, had contracted the virus after interacting with infected members of the former taskforce on COVID-19.