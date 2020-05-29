May 29, 2020

COVID-19 infections rise to 317 as Uganda records 36 new cases on Thursday

May 29, 2020 Maurice Muhwezi | REDPEPPER Staff Writer

Uganda’s Health Minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng

Kampala – Uganda has, on Thursday, May 28, recorded Thirty-six (36) new cases of the novel coronavirus as the number of infections rise to 317.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the 36 new cases; revealed that 24 truck drivers tested positive of COVID-19 with 20 arriving through the Elegu border point, 2 via Malaba and 1 from Lia point of entry in Arua.

The other 12 cases were contacts of the previously confirmed truckdrivers and were reported to have been under the mandatory institutional Quarantine at time of testing.

Health Minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng revealed that a total of 26 positive foreign truck drivers were handed over to their country of origin.

This is subsequent to the evoking of directive that bars the entry of foreign COVID-19 positive truck-drivers into the country but rather receiving treatment in their respective countries.

The Ministry disclosed that 2,230 samples were tested on Thursday with 1,428 taken at the various border points and 802 from community and alerts rapid testing.

Recoveries in Uganda remained capped at 69 with no fatalities registered.

