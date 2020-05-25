COVID-19 infections rise to 212 as 14 contacts test positive in Uganda

Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng

KAMPALA — Fourteen more infections of the novel coronavirus have, on Monday, May 25, confirmed in Uganda rising the number of infections to 212.

The Ministry further affirmed that new 14 cases are contacts of the previously confirmed truck drivers.

All confirmed COVID-19 positive contacts were under quarantine at the time of testing.

With 1,739 samples tested on Sunday, 1,084 were taken from Community and contacts and 655 taken from the various border points of Uganda

The ministry confirmed that 5 positive foreign truck drivers; all Tanzanians, handed over to their country of origin.

This follows a government directive that barred the entry of COVID-19 positive truck-drivers into the nation.