BUSINESS: Coca-Cola, Jumia Partner to ‘Safely’ Deliver Products

Kampala – Uganda’s leading e-commerce platform Jumia Uganda has announced a partnership with Coca-Cola Beverages Africa in Uganda to provide consumers access to affordable refreshment and hydration Coca-Cola products online during the COVID-19 lockdown and beyond.

The partnership has become even more relevant to Ugandans during nationwide lockdown and restriction of movements due to COVID-19.

More consumers have relied on Jumia to deliver their home essentials and

groceries safely to their homes over the last two months.

Ron Kawamara, Jumia Uganda CEO said,“This is an exciting partnership for us. In times like these, customers need a safe platform where they can access affordable essentials and have them delivered through a safe and contactless process. And this partnership is helping provide consumers with just that.”

As a result of this partnership, consumers will be able to enjoy affordable pricing on Coca-Cola products and their favourite Rwenzori Water and Minute Maid juices. Consumers will stay safe because of the safe and contactless delivery of these products directly to their homes.

“It is a pleasure to finally put pen to paper to this partnership. The Coca-Cola Beverages Africa vision is to Refresh Africa every single day and makes it a Better Place for all. We are a customer-centric organization and always put our People first as we create new and innovative ways to provide our quality brands to our consumers,” said Flavia Nabaasa the Business Development and Commercialization Director.

One of the Jumia delivery executives Kabarihira Barbara, shares a pictorial moment

The partnership will also offer customers free delivery In Kampala and Entebbe on selected days for Coca Cola products purchased here on the Jumia platform. The first free delivery day will kick off this Thursday 21st May.

“In times like these the “new normal” is to be as versatile and adaptable and we believe online shopping and home delivery are the next frontiers in providing an enriching, beneficial and safe consumer experience,” she added.

E-commerce is also creating new opportunities for SMEs to grow, and job opportunities for a new generation to thrive. Since it’s founding in 2012, with a presence all over Africa, Jumia Group has been creating a sustainable ecosystem of digital services and infrastructures through online marketplaces and classifieds to expand horizons.