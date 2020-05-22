Batwa community decry neglect by leaders, vow to boycott 2021 Polls

Kabale – Batwa communities in Rubanda and Kabale district have accused the government and leaders of neglecting them, vowing to boycott the 2021 polls as hunger bites amid the COVID-19 pandemic

The Batwa in sub-counties of Butanda in Kabale, Bufundi and Muko sub-counties have revealed they barely have anything to eat given their original sources of incomes were suspended upon lockdown

Mbarushimana Eunice, a mother of eight, aged 53 said she would feed her children after selling crafts, but her hopes are diminished because she no longer gets clients.

“I have no land to grow crops; therefore my only source of income is selling crafts. In this current situation, I only depend on digging for other people for money But they also have no money.

Habyara the Murubindi Batwa community in Muko sub-county has condemned the Batwa community leaders ffor abandoning their people as they continue to hear of government and politicians has been giving out donations whilst they receive nothing.

Gad Semajyere, the executive director of Batwa Development organization, who himself is a Mutwa, has vowed to mobilize the Batwa to boycott the forthcoming elections accusing leaders of using them as political ladders, thus the neglect and oversight as second-hand citizens.

They said this on Friday while receiving food relief and laundry soaps from African International Christian Ministry (AICM) at Murubindi Batwa community in Muko sub-county in Rubanda district

They received 1700 kilograms of maize flour,600 kilograms of beans and washing soap as well even the batwas kabale also recieved relief food included 402 kilograms of Maize flour, 175 kilograms of beans and laundry soap.

Handing over the items to the Batwa, the AICM Executive Director, Faith Tushabe said that they lobbied funds from friends of AICM in the United Kingdom and Pilot light foundation in America, to support Batwa affected by the lockdown.