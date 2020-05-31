AIGP Asuman Mugenyi retires after 32 years service in Uganda Police

AIGP Asuman Mugenyi

Kampala – Uganda Police’s Director of Operations, AIGP Asuman Mugenyi has retired from the force,

After over three decades in the Police Force AIGP Mugenyi confirmed his exit on Friday when his contract expired.

In a brief ceremony at Police headquarters in Naguru, Mr Mugyenyi handed over office to his deputy SCP John Nuwagira.

Rising through the ranks to Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP). Mugyenyi was born in Kabwohe Township in Sheema district and joined the Police force in 1988.

In 2016, President Museveni appointed him director of operations, a position he has held up to his retirement last week.

He joins the list of directors who recently left the force when their contracts expired.

Among the directors, he joins include Fred Yiga who was director Interpol, Godfrey Bangirana who headed Logistics and Engineering, Dr. Stephen Kasiima who was commander Traffic Police.

Mugyenyi’s former department is charged with planning, implementation, management, and coordination of all operational activities in the police force and these efforts are demonstrated by other departments of force