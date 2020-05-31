33 More Factories Earmarked to Manufacture Face Masks

Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng and PM Ruhakana Rugunda

Kampala – Thirty-Three (33) Ugandan factories have been Identified by Government to bolster Southern Nyanza Textile limited (NYTIL) to manufacture face masks.

The 33 factories (see attached list) met with the State Minister for Privatisation Evelyn Anite on May 20 at the Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) to hammer out the details of the deal.

During the last address by President Yoweri Museveni, NYTIL was said to have been contracted by government to manufacture 40 million masks to onward distribution to Ugandans.

However, NYTIL capacity to have them delivered in time was questionable prompting the state to identify new factories to back it up.

Hon. Anite told RedPepper Digital in an exclusive interview recently that the 33 factories had agreed to start and will all be supported by the state.

State Minister for Privatization and investment, Hon. Anite Evelyn at a presser in March 2020.. (File Photo)

Read more

She also added that samples from these factories will first be certified by the National Drugs Authority and Uganda National Bureau of Standards before they are allowed to proceed.

A quick scan through the list shows each factory will be producing an average 200,000 Masks per day.