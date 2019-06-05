140 million for Lubowa Hospital construction is missing

By Tonny Akankwatsa

House of legislation Parliament has started investigating reports on allegations that a chunk of over 140 billion Shillings fund meant for Lubowa International Specialized Hospital construction is lost with no trace.

Funds worth USD 379 million (1.4 trillion Shillings) was approved by the Parliament March this year to facilitate the construction of Lubowa Hospital. The project is a inspiration from Enrica Pinetti an Italian investor of Finasi Roko Construction SPV Limited, an entity specialized in the construction of prison guard health care facilities is behind the project.

Artistic impression of International Hospital.

The government agreed to finance the firm to construct and run the specialized facility and payback within eight years from the commencement of operations.

The hospital with a 264-bed specialized Health care capacity will be then considered a world-class internationally health centre facility to treat conditions for which Ugandans have been travelling for, abroad. Health conditions to be treated among others include; cancer treatment, heart diseases, organ transplant, fertility treatment, highly specialized surgeries, and bone marrow transplant.

However, this afternoon Herbert Ariko – Soroti Municipality told parliament that the East and Southern Development Bank released 327 billion Shillings on May 16, 2019, to finance the project via Stanbic Bank, only released 188 billion Shillings.

Thus, over 140 billion Shillings (USD 37 million) of 327 billion shillings (USD 87 million) is missing. He urged parliament to monitor and evaluate the hospital project gradually.

Engineer Francis Wakabi’s contract is still running despite a recommendation for its termination.

Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga assigned the Health committee of Parliament to invite the investor to explain the shortfall. She also asked the government to give a detailed schedule plan of the hospital construction process and procedure.