﻿Uganda Will Transform In Next 10 Years- Pamela Mbabazi

By Musinguzi Ronald

The Executive Board of National Planning Authority has promised to transform Uganda from a peasant economy to a modern and prosperous country.

Pamela Mbabazi , the Chairperson of NPA thanked President Yoweri Museveni for entrusting the new team.

““I thank the President of Uganda, Gen Yoweri Kaguta for entrusting us to lead the National Planning Authority, in spearheading Uganda’s development planning for the attainment of the country’s Vision aspirations”

Mbabazi said this while meeting staff of National Planning Authority.

David Bahati, State Minister for Planning in his remarks highlighted the possibility of attaining the Uganda Vision targets by 2030.

“To improve effectiveness and efficiency, I implore you to concentrate on strengthening sectoral planning and improve our human resource capital through skills development”.- Bahati charged to new NPA Board members.

Mbabazi said they will review National Development Plan II ahead of launching NDP III.

“”We need to engage more in stakeholders, participate in debates and consultations across the board in order to trigger Uganda’s transformation from a peasant to a modern and prosperous country”.

Earlier in the week, the newly appointed members of the board were sworn into office in a ceremony presided over by the Deputy Chief Justice Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo at the High Court of Uganda in Kampala.

They are Prof Pamela Kasabiiti Mbabazi(NPA Chairperson), Prof Obwoya Sam Kinyera(Deputy Chairperson), Prof Enos Kiremire, Ms Lydia Wanyoto and Dr Ivan Lule.

In 2013, Delta Partnership and REEV Consult, on behalf of the National Planning Authority (NPA) did a mid-term review of the NDP. The review indentified weak public sector management, corruption, poor accountability for results, and population growth as some of the constraints to implementation of the plan.