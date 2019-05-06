FABIOLA LANDS MEGA DEAL WITH AMERICAN COMEDIAN NICK CANNON

By Jolly Gwari

As we all know American actor, singer, activist, television personality and songbird Mariah Carey‘s ex-lover Nicholas Scott Cannon alias Nick Cannon is in Uganda for Charity.

The America Got Talent TV show host accompanied Dr. Bihiyyah M Muhammad of Haward University -USA to do charity at Wells of Hope Ministries, a Christian Non Profit organization that takes care of people involved in crimes mention children of prisoners.

Uganda’s TV Personality Anita Fabiola the “NBS Katchup” host is set to feature on East Africa’s Wild N’ Out Tour with Nick Cannon who is currently in the country.

Anita Fabiola had an interview with Nick Cannon whereby they decided to be wilding out in East Africa with anticipation of working with Fabiola as she partially fits the personality show.

“Wild ‘N Out” is an American sketch comedy and improves television series that were created and hosted by comedian, actor and singer Nick Cannon.

Notably, it was nominated on July 28, 2005 on MTV, and aired on MTV2 from 2013 to 2016. In November 2012, MTV2 announced that the series would be returning in 2013 after a six-year interval.

Fabiola narrates that they talked about the importance of cultural awareness, true happiness, self-education plus music. He has much energy, passion and love for humanity, she says.