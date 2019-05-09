﻿BOB WINE APPOINTS JOEL SENYONYI AS PEOPLE POWER SPOKESMAN



By Jolly Gwari



Joel Senyonyi tendered his resignation to the management of NTV a week ago and it was granted to him with no compromise.

He has been working with this station for five years from 2016-2019, on his social media page, he praised the station and his colleagues at NTV for being part of his family in the past five years.

NTV as well wished him the best by cutting the cake and thanking him for the good job he has been doing.

He joined a protest led by Bob Wine against social media tax before his departure.

He had been seen matching a long side Bob Wine with other people power youth, Senyonyi’s move that shocked many media practitioners on how soon he started participating in partisan politics.

More so, Senyonyi has been recently using his Twitter and Face book page defending Bob Wine’s activism, “the only crime Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi committed was to stand against unfair taxation and injustice” he said.

Today, Joel Senyonyi has been appointed as people power spokesman, he was announced this morning at a meeting that was held at people power offices in Kamwokya- Kampala.

The meeting was chaired by Hon. Kyagulanyi, and MP. Francis Zaake Muteebi.