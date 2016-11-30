Zuma Fires 15 Ministers In Midnight Reshuffle

South Africa president Jacob Zuma yesterday shocked his cabinet by firing several ministers and their deputies in a directive he passed at midnight.

The ministers who didn’t survive President Zuma’s axe include; Pravin Gordhan who was Finance Minister, his deputy Mcebisi Jonas, Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom, Transport Minister Dipuo Peters and Public Service and Administration Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi and several others.

In totality Zuma announced 20 changes to his cabinet, with former ANC Youth League president Malusi Gigaba replacing Gordhan, while Sifiso Buthelezi will fill Jonas’ position.

Hanekom, a vocal critic of the President who led the motion of no confidence against Zuma in a recent ANC national executive committee meeting, has been replaced by Tokozile Xasa, while Peters has been sacked for Joe Maswanganyi.

Earlier it was reported that the Presidency was expected to hold a press conference shortly, with a cabinet reshuffle expected to be announced.