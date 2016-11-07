Zari’s Mother Bedridden

Socialite Zari Hassan is having sleepless nights over the deteriorating health of her mother Haliima Hassan.

Our snoops reveal that Zari’s mother has been bedridden for several days now after falling ill shortly after the burial of Ivan Semwanga, her late Son-in-law.

According to Snoops, the ageing lady is currently admitted at Nakasero Hospital, a medical facility in Kampala under Intensive Care Unit, because her health condition has since worsened, although the family members have hushed up the matter so as not to cause unnecessary alarm.

Sources say that she is battling Kidney and Heart Problems.