Zari’s Mother Bedridden

Socialite Zari Hassan is having sleepless nights over the deteriorating health of her mother Haliima Hassan.

Our snoops reveal that Zari’s mother has been bedridden for several days now after falling ill shortly after the burial of Ivan Semwanga, her late Son-in-law.

According to Snoops, the ageing lady is currently admitted at Nakasero Hospital, a medical facility  in Kampala under Intensive Care Unit,  because  her health condition  has since worsened, although  the family  members  have hushed up the matter so as not to cause unnecessary  alarm.

Sources say that she is battling Kidney and Heart Problems.

