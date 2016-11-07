Zari’s Bedridden Mom Gives Her Sleepless Nights

We recently revealed how socialite Zari Hassan, who is late don Ivan Ssemwanga’s widow, is nursing her bedridden mother.

Our Snoops however reveal that things are turning from bad to worse for Zari, because her mother’s health condition is not improving.

Currently, Zari’s mother is battling for her life at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala, where she has been bedridden for several days now after falling terribly ill battling Kidney and Heart Problems.

As a result of her mother’s illness, Zari is having sleepless nights, according to family insiders, especially because it comes just a few days after the burial of late husband Ssemwanga, whom she dumped for Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz.

Sources say that she has been planning to fly her to South Africa for better medical expertise but doctors stopped her because the mother was still under Intensive Care Unit and very frail.