Zari, Diamond In Bitter Split

All is not well between socialite Zari Hassan and her Tanzanian Toyboy Diamond Platinumz, a popular musician.

Our Snoops reveal that ever since Zari abandoned Diamond with their two kids to fly to South Africa such that she could attend to a dying Ivan Ssemwanga, matters have never been the same between them.

Things worsened after Ssemwanga’s burial in Nakaliro Village, Kayunga district last month after Zari and Diamond developing irreconcilable differences.

Apparently, Diamond accused Zari of neglecting her wifely and maternal duties, and instead opting to play dutiful wife for her ex-husband Ssemwanga, something he (Diamond) wasn’t happy with at all.

As if to array more fears about their sex woes, Diamond shocked many of his fans early when he posted a picture of him looking very lonely and standing alone, which he accompanied with the words;

‘I’m Single Again!” It should be noted that Zari had for a long been rumoured to be juggling Diamond with her ex-hubby Ssemwanga, until she proved it by rushing to his deathbed on hearing that he had been rushed to hospital in critical condition a few days prior to his death.