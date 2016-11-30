Zari, Diamond Fight Over Side-dish

All is not well with socialite Zari Hassan and her baby daddy Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz.

Our Snoops intimate that Zari is so pissed with Diamond after learning that all along he has been juggling her with a babe identified as Hamisa Mobetto, who is a model cum video vixen.

To make matters worse, our Snoops have learnt that Hamisa recently dumped her baby daddy such that she can strengthen her relationship with Diamond.

Zari and Diamond started clashing over Hamisa after he featured her in a video for his hit song ‘Salome’.

Things worsened when Zari at one time allegedly found Hamisa’s earrings in their Tanzania house when she returned from her trip to Uganda.

Diamond reportedly got more involved with Hamisa during the time Zari was nursing the pregnancy for their second child up until the time she started going out of the nursery.After landing on her earrings in the house, Zari took to her Instagram and blasted Hamisa thus; “Watu na Bae zetu… nyaku nyakus can’t even post their own. Told you, if he can’t claim you in public, don’t give him the good good in private. U know what that means right & I bet u know where that leaves you ?????. Tag your bae and wish him or her a good night.”