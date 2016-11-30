Zanie Brown Bonkmate Robbed Clean

By Isaac Tugume

Singer Zanie Brown’s manager cum sweetheart Andrew Mukasa aka Andy is shedding buckets of tears after allegedly being robbed of Shs2.5m, smartphones and a car over the weekend.

Andy, who is biffing with TV star Katongole Omutongole over sexy Zanie, was robbed on Saturday night by unknown gunmen who waylaid Buloba along the Mityana-Kampala Road, from where they robbed.

Andy said that “At the time of the robbery, I was driving with my colleague in my car a Delux registration number UAT 191N. However, when we reached a hump and I reduced speed to pass over it, four

armed men dressed on military attire surrounded the car. They ordered us to leave everything we had including phones, I.Ds, money and other valuable documents in the car.”

He added that “they then ordered us to lie down and cover our heads, before they drove off. Later we were helped by locals who called the OC station of Nateete police station, who came and rescued us.”

They later recorded a case vide file number SD REF 04/03/03/2017, under which the police are hunting for the armed robbers.