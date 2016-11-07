Zambia’s Biggest Market Burns Down

Zambia’s biggest market has been burnt, destroying the livelihood of its many traders.

City Market, which is located in the capital Lusaka, has been on fire since the early hours of Tuesday.

Police spokeswoman Esther Katongo and Lusaka Mayor Wilson Kalumba said they were still investigating the cause of the fire.

The fire has left some traders tearful as they have lost most of their goods.

“How will I feed my family now because this is all I depend on for survival?” said Loveness Banda, while watching from a distance as the market was in flames.

Onlookers suspect the fire could have been caused by an electrical fault and blamed the late arrival of firefighters for not stopping its rapid spread.

The market has the biggest number of traders in Zambia. They sell, among other things, second-hand clothes, electrical appliances, hardware and food.

@BBC