WorldRemit, La-Cedri Forex Bureau launch instant money transfers to Uganda

La-Cedri Forex Bureau one of the leading Forex exchange and money transfer companies in Uganda has partnered with WorldRemit – the UK’s fastest-growing technology firm.

La-Cedri which celebrated 20 years in business recently has four branches spread all over the Kampala Central Business District at Grand Imperial Hotel, Nabugabo Road, Garden City Mall and Teddy’s Plaza.

Ismail Ahmed, founder and CEO at WorldRemit, stated:

“We want to give people the power to share money anytime, anywhere. Gone are the days of queuing in line at a high-street transfer shop and waiting several days for a money transfer to arrive – now WorldRemit customers can send money with just a few taps on their smartphone. Our new cash pick up services in Uganda will allow people in the diaspora to send money to be collected as cash at trusted, dependable financial brands back home,”

WorldRemit has a presence in over 125 countries, offering Mobile Money, cash pickup, bank deposit and airtime.

The company has partnered with MTN allowing customers to send money directly to their phones.

Mobile money has become a game changer in the financial market and has revolutionised the way people send and receive money today.

For customers sending money using Mobile Money platforms, money is added instantly to MTN Mobile Money accounts, with transfers to Airtel Money and Warid Pesa accounts credited within two hours during local business hours (Monday-Saturday).

They also have a cash pickup option in with other partnerships with Shumuk Forex Bureau, Supergate Forex Bureau, La-Cedri Bureau de Change or UAE Exchange in Kampala.

Transfers are also possible to all banks within one working day and any branch of Diamond Trust Bank, Pride Microfinance or Ugafode Microfinance (and many more in the Xpress Money network).