Works Ministry Reveals Why CAA MD Was Fired

The Ministry of Works and Transport has come out to reveal why the Managing Director of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Rama Wenceslaus Makuza was fired on Tuesday this week.

Susan Kataike, the Public Relations Officer of Ministry of Works and Transport, revealed yesterday that Makuza’s contract has been terminated in both CAA and the country’s interest.

Kataike said that “The CAA Board, chaired by Engineer Edward Mike Ndawula, appraised Makuza as part of a routine process, and, as she put it, “found his performance wanting.”

She added that; “the Board then submitted its report to the line minister, Eng. Monica Azuba Ntege, who discussed the appraisal results with both the Board and Makuza himself, before cracking the whip.”

Kataike noted that the performance appraisal showed bellow average performance by Makuza and it was imperative that he be relieved of his duties.

Kataike says CAA Deputy Managing Director, Dr. David Mpango Kakuba, has been appointed acting Managing Director with immediate effect.

She also added that Minister Azuba has directed the CAA Board to find a substantive replacement for Makuza as soon as possible, adding that the process will start in earnest.

The Inspectorate of Government and parliament are investing corruption cases in CAA, a case in point being reports of Shs5.4Bn paid to a group of city lawyers controversially contracted to collect a debt the government had accepted to pay.