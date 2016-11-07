Women Activists Want Prof Mukiibi’s Body Exhumed, Whipped

By Patrick Ocaido

Women MPs under their umbrella-Uganda Women Parliamentarians Association (UWPOA) have joined the public to dance on Prof Lawrence Mukiibi’s grave for ‘terrorizing’ his students.

Prof Mukiibi who died on May 28 at Norvik Hospital, is set for the Guinness Book of Records after leaving behind several widows, kids and pregnancies most of whom are alleged to have been his students.

While addressing the press at parliament on Thursday, UWOPA in partnership with other women’s organizations have put government to task to investigate fallen St. Lawrence Schools tycoon’s sexual offences. The MPs are now demanding Parliament to pass the Sexual Offences bill to bar persons in authority who take advantage of their high positions to commit sexual offenses.

UWOPA chairperson Monicah Amoding (Kumi district) said that it is a blessing that Prof. Mukiibi died and that there is no doubt ‘he is in hell.’

“Personally if I had really come to know this before and there was evidence, we would have whipped that body. If investigations showed that the man who was the king of education was flamboyantly doing this behind the backs of parents then honestly I would mobilise women and men to go exhume and whip that body,” Amoding said.

She added, “Professor died but some of us can celebrate his death because it has now come to point to the reality on what is happening to our children. If he had not died, how else would we know that our children were being defiled?

The Sexual Offences Bill, 2016 that was tabled last year for the first reading intends to consolidate all laws relating to sexual offenses, combat sexual violence; provide for punishment of sexual offenders; provide for procedural and evidential requirements during trial of sexual offenses and for other related matters.

MP Amoding revealed that Mukiibi’s sexual escapades went unnoticed in the public until his demise because the educationist was ‘smart-wired’ who would push bread down the throats of his victims and their family relatives.

“The first thing that we are aware about is that indeed the alleged sexual abuse by the late professor was happening, however, the parents and the children were receiving support. So after the victim has been abused, he (Mukiibi) would immediately give all sorts of support including education, accommodation for the parents, and upkeep for the children and the family,” Amoding said.

“This issues must be investigated, if one person has been accused of molesting a hundred children, isn’t that a disaster? Isn’t it something we shall take interest in as a country?”

The MPs now want to use Mukiibi’s case as a point of advocacy and an opportunity to redeem the country by passing the law (Sexual Offenses Bills). Amoding admits that her office has received a few cases of sexual molestation by the late professor and urged other girls to gain courage to pin the offenders. She also put to task concerned institutions to reinvestigate allegations of sexual abuses on Aya group employees and Bishop Patrick Makumbi of Global Gospel Healing Ministries.

Tina Musuya, Executive Director of Centre for Domestic Violence Prevention (CEDOVIP) urged Ministry of Education to interest themselves to investigate sexual abuses in schools and other institutions.

“There is something fundamentally wrong with our society. There is a lot of sexual abuses happening to our children and that is why the levels of teenage pregnancies is at an epidemic level. But what is perturbing is that our institutions instead blame the victims other than the perpetrators,” Musuya said.