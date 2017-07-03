Why Police Rearrested Lira Top Serial Robber

By Milton Emmy Akwam

LIRA: Facts have emerged as to why panicky security authorities in Lira district on Sunday rearrested Omoo Joseph alias Ajep who escaped last week from remand at Lira prison.

The notorious robber upon his escape from police at Lira regional referral hospital where he was taken to get medical treatment for Tuberculosis, was re-arrested from Namatala cell, Mbale Town on Sunday.

He was held alongside two others among them Owiny Daniel and Atimango Emmanuela (thought to be on of her wives).

Upon his escape late June this year, Omoo phoned local Radio stations in Lira from his hideout claiming that top police bosses in North kyoga region aided his escape.

He went on to reveal that he has enough evidence to back his claim having paid Shs9.7m to police bosses to see him off the prison.

This website has reliably learnt that the mobile phone Ajep was using to call people including some top police bosses has been retrieved.

David Ongom Mudong, the North Kyoga regional police spokesperson denied such allegations calling it ‘baseless’.

The serial robber was arrested last year on allegation that he was the man behind numerous killing of boda-boda riders and business dealers in Town.

He had had several ambushes, robbing motorcycles and hitting owners with metal to death.

The re-arrest of Omoo comes barely two weeks after another prisoner escaped from Oyam central government prison under unclear circumstances.

Acham Hellen was on remand at Oyam prison over murder of her husband, Agedi Denis, a renowned butcher in Lira town.

Lira Magistrate Court in August last year remanded her to prison over above capital offense, pending trial by Lira High Court.

However, she was transferred from Lira to Oyam prison from where she escaped smartly.

Her unsanctioned referral from Lira to Oyam has also caused panic among prison officials who are under investigation.

A senior security official who spoke to this website say the capture of Ajep and disappearance of Acham has put top security officials in Lira district on tenterhooks.

“What took place meant those concerned must lose their jobs. A lot had to be taken seriously to convince bigger and top bosses they report to,” a source stated.