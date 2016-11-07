Why Magogo Skipped the Uganda Cup Finals

By Emmanuel Sekago

It was pomp and fan at the 43rd edition of the Uganda Cup Finals held at Betway Green Light Stadium, on Thursday as KCCA football club claimed a double this year after whipping Paidha Black Angels 2 goals to nil. KCCA goals came from Geofrey Serunkuma in 10th min and Derrick Nsibambi in 56thmin.

However, fans were left asking themselves why the Federation of Uganda Football associations (FUFA) President Moses Magogo had skipped the closing ceremony of FUFA Uganda cup. He was represented by Masindi FUFA Kitara Delegate, Rogers Byamukama.

Info reaching our desk has it that Magogo was busy soliciting signatures of his top executive he wish to work with if all goes well at Masindi and since today is the final day to submit in the papers.

Pepper sport has leant that all the vice presidents were locked in an unknown venue vetting who takes which position in his new Executive.

Meanwhile Samuel Kayondo who was in charge of the game officially retired from active refereeing after serving 23 years in the profession.