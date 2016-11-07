Why M7 Has Ignored NRM Youth League On Age Limit

By Our Reporters

For months now, the entire national leadership of the NRM youth league has been out criticizing efforts to scrap age limit to enable President Museveni rule for life.

The group is led by national youth league chairman Nasur Gaddafy, General Secretary Morris Muhindo and Robert Rutaro who works as coordinator of youth desk at NRM Secretariat Plot 10 Kyaddondo road.

It’s said the youth league bosses are bitter and feel Museveni is only out to use and dump them without any genuine empowerment. They cite the 2016 campaigns which was the opportunity for many shrewd Museveni campaigners to cash in but in their case, the Gaddafy-led youth league didn’t benefit.

Wherever they went on the campaign trail, Museveni State House handlers would chase them away accusing them of being extortionists only out to fleece the old man.

“He is the national youth league chairman but Gaddafy is as powerless as any other youth. He is poor and struggles to get a meal for his family yet the ordinary youths think he is in things because he is a CEC member,” said a source.

The group’s anti-Museveni activities climaxed last week when ill-fated Robert Rutaro, who had limited his anti-Museveni activism to social media, drove to Makerere to address a news conference. Operating under UB40 (Ugandans Below 40) Group which seeks to prioritize power in the hands of the young people, Rutaro had prepared a dossier that was very critical of Museveni who he has been character-assassinating on his social media platforms as a selfish and dishonest old man determined to die in office.

His mischief wasn’t tolerated as police, headed by Gen Kayihura whom he used to say was his very good friend, immediately moved in and arrested him along with other members of NRM youth league.

Whereas it was expected Museveni would panic and call them for talks, the man from Rwakitura has unusually been indifferent to the Rutaro group for a number of reasons.

Firstly he rightly knows they don’t have any political base or clout to cause any political trouble for him. He has also been told these are merely poverty stricken unemployable youth addicted to surviving on his political handouts.

“It’s all about blackmail hoping Mzee calls them for some cash to stop resistance to lifting of age limit but having been around long enough, Mzee is now wiser and no longer has such money to waste on useless groups who don’t have any political following,” said a knowledgeable source.

This view was corroborated in Museveni’s missive over the weekend in which he showed disgust with NRM cadres wanting to be given money all the time. He reflected on the 1960s when he used to mobilize political support against obscurantist politicians like Obote, Amin and others without any money.

He maintained in his missive, in which he attacked newspapers for thriving on writing anti-NRM stories that NRM cadres must go to the population and defend government programs without expecting any money from him as President and party chairman. This clearly reveals why he has continued to ignore Rutaro and other NRM youth activists despite all the noise they are making against him.

JANET GROUP

But most importantly, Museveni is aware there is no vacuum in youth mobilization even if the official youth league is up in arms against him. There is a group patronized by Janet Museveni that is considered very reliable in doing clandestine mobilization to counter hostile actors in the NRM youth league at Kyaddondo.

Coordinated by Janet’s cousin Alice Kaboyo, the group is called Mobilizers Organizing for Action (OFA) and it’s based in Wandegeya. In the last 2016 campaigns, there was uncertainty regarding who was with Museveni and who was double dealing between him and JPAM.

This prompted Janet to clandestinely get more involved in the campaigns and OFA is one of the underground groups that she relied on. A day before Museveni was nominated at Namboole; Janet met OFA coordinators Ezra Manene and Arthur Mirama at her private office in Kololo and begged them to work hard mobilizing for Mzee and expect to be rewarded after elections.

She told the group Mzee needed their support and loyalty in 2016 more than ever before and they always went through Kaboyo to regularly access her for their operation’s logistical needs. Sources say networks like OFA, which also sometimes works closely with Odrek Rwabwogo, are being revitalized to fill the void created by a hostile NRM youth league.

Group members have so far been acting sometimes as the contact person between State House and some MPs who are still confused as to whether Mzee wants another term or not. OFA has also been across the country and their feedback to the Musevenis is that whereas lifting age limit using NRM’s 82% majority in Parliament will be the easier part, getting the population especially the youth to tolerate another Museveni term is going to be the hardest in 2021.

The group has since proposed what should be done to soften the anticipated resistance from the young people who Museveni in his missive confirms are now 78% of the Ugandan population. Online information posted on OFA social media platforms shows that group members (mostly youths from Ankole) are determined to prolong Museveni’s rule on the strength of his record as seen in the “unprecedented achievements registered in the economy, education, military, social services, foreign policy and Pan-Africanist approach to African problems.”

They also want to work towards ensuring NRM outlives its founders and their other chief objective is to ensure Museveni continues ruling without interruption as a way of mitigating future political upheavals. Whereas a militant defiance group led by Makerere KCCA Councilor Doreen Nyanjura has created a whatsapp group dubbed “PROTECT ARTICLE 102(b) on which key Museveni supporters and MPs are forcefully added and subjected to abusive attacks, the Janet boys under OFA have created counter groups to which pro-Museveni legislators are added to hear words of encouragement urging them not to give up despite hostile attacks by disgruntled youths groups in their constituencies vowing to harm them unless they abandon plans to scrap age limit provisions in the Constitution.