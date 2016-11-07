Why Government Intervened In PAG Saga

By Milton Emmy Akwam

LIRA: The fierce wrangle between Pentecostal Assembly of God (PAG) Lira and Pentecostal Assembly of God (PAG) Uganda may come to an end soon.

This comes after government rushed to calm the situation that has been brutal for years.

PAG Lira and PAG Uganda are two autonomous religious entities registered as companies limited by guarantee.

However, the two have been wrangling over supremacy and property ownership, an episode that saw many believers lynched and injured.

PAG Uganda was abandoned by Bishop Joel Mukalo with over 300,000 Christians who later formed a parallel PAG Lira.

The split started after the latter accused Mukalo and his group of corruption and failing to remit Sunday collections to Kampala bureau.

Mukalo and his group were later dragged to Lira High Court by PAG Uganda who further accused him (them) of illegal operation, threats, among others.

Addressing thousands of his believers among them Minister without Portfolio, Hajji Abdul Nadduli, Bishop Joel Mukalo said in many occasions they got threats from their rival over their operation.

The Man of God also told Minister that the recent letter written by Jeje Odongo, the Internal Affairs Minister left them perturbed and in panic.

“We are perturbed if some officials in government say we should cease operation. What crime have we committed,” he said.

Mukalo further accused PAG Uganda under Reverend Peter Emiau of grabbing PAG health centre III that they all contributed in building.

In 2016, at least 29 PAG Lira Christians were beaten by people Mukalo named as Police and Army officers lenient to PAG Uganda.

He further told Nadduli that should government (security forces) implement the decision by Minister Jeje Odongo ordering them to cease operation, there would be bloodshed leading to loss of lives.

“Our Lawyers are contesting the Minister’s decision. Christians are vowing they will not hand over properties that they acquired themselves,” he added.

Colonel Francis Ongia, the Amolatar district Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) coordinator asked Nadduli to plead to President Museveni to leave PAG Lira alone and preach the word of God.

“The NRM I worked for told me to mobilize youth, women, and church to benefit from OWC. It’s the same NRM government telling my faith base church to cease operation,” he said.

According to Ongia, Uganda’s Motto ‘For God and My Country’ indicates that every Ugandan is free to worship without oppression.

In his statement, Nadduli applauded PAG Lira for breaking away from PAG Uganda, vowing to give them maximum support.

“This PAG Lira is my second home. Stand firm considering that the letter I wrote in reply to Hon. Jeje Odongo has strength,” he said to jubilant Christians.

Nadduli, in his letter dated 2nd June, 2017 and copied to Prime Minister, Minister for Internal Affairs (in reply), IGP, PPS to President Museveni, Minister for Security, Minister for Presidency and Bishop Mukalo, says PAG Lira was fully registered under certificate No.178810 of 17th February, 2014.

“Colleague, this is to appreciate the services you are offering to this nation. I have received a complaint from one Bishop Joel Mukalo that they have been given 21 days to cease operation and yet when you follow the legal status of Pentecostal Assembly of God Lira Limited, it was fully registered,” part of Nadduli’s letter reads.

He added: “They played a big role in mobilization for H.E the President in the last election which boosted the NRM vote in the northern region. The purpose of this letter is therefore to request you to allow them operate, have their certificate renewed as we wait for Court verdict on the matter.”