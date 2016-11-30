Who voted Who in CAF Presidential Elections

Last week, all FA presidents from Africa convened in Addis-Ababa to elect the new CAF President.

It was this election that ended the 29 year tenure of Cameroonian Issa Hayatou.

Ahmad Ahmad polled 34 votes, against Issa Hayatou’s 20 votes.

Bellow we bring you how each FA president voted.

ISSA HAYATOU CAMP

Anjorin Moucharafou (Benin Republic)

Sidiki A Roko (Cameroon)

Victor Osorio (Cape Verde)

Andres-Jorge Mbomio (Equatorial Guinea)

Pierre Alain Mounguengui (Gabon)

Lamin Kaba Bajo (The Gambia)

Mohamed Souare-(Guinea)

Augustino (South Sudan)

Manuel Lopes Nascimento (Guinea Bissau)

Jafaar (Libya)

Vincent Nzamwita (Rwanda)

Ravia Idarus Fahinda (Zanzibar)

Jamal Malinzi (Tanzania)

Mohamed Raouraoua (Algeria)

Augustin Senghor (Senegal)

Reverien Ndikuriyo (Burundi)

Kossi Akpovy (Togo)

Tourqui Salim (Comoros)

Abdiqani Said Arab (Somalia)

Mutasim Gafaar Sirelkhatim (Sudan)

AHMAD CAMP

Mclean Letshwiti (Botswana)

Edouard Ngaissona (Central Africa Republic)

Mahamoud Moctar (Chad)

Souleiman Hassan Waberi (Djibouti)

Jean Michel Mbono (Congo)

Domingos Monteiro (Sao Tome e Principe)

Omari Constant Selemani (DR Congo)

Augustin Sidy Diallo (Cote d’Ivoire)

Boubacar Diarra (Mali)

Hany Abo Rida (Egypt)

Elvis Chetty (Seychelles)

Juneidi Tilmo (Ethiopia)

Kwesi Nyantakyi (Ghana)

Salemane Phafane (Lesotho)

Ahmad Ahmad (Madagascar)

Walter Nyamilandu (Malawi)

Mohamed Ally Samir Sobha (Mauritius)

Fouzi Lekjaa (Morocco)

Alberto Junior (Mozambique)

Frans Mbidi (Namibia)

Melvin Amaju Pinnick (Nigeria)

Isha Johansen (Sierra Leone)

Sita Sangare (Burkina Faso)

Danny Jordaan (South Africa)

Adam Mthethwa (Swaziland)

Musa Bility (Liberia)

Wadie Jary (Tunisia)

Moses Magogo (Uganda)

Andrew Kamanga (Zambia)

Phillip Chiyangwa (Zimbabwe)

Ahmed Yahya (Mauritania)

Nicholas Mwendwa Kithuku (Kenya)

Artur de Almeida (Angola)