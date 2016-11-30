What You Didn’t know about International Women’s Day

By Serestino Tusingwire

International Women’s Day (IWD), originally called International Working Women’s Day, is celebrated on March 8 every year. It commemorates the struggle for women’s rights.

The earliest Women’s Day observance was held on February 28, 1909, in New York and was organized by the Socialist Party of America.

On March 8, 1917, in the capital of Russian Empire, Petrograd, a demonstration of women textile workers began, covering the whole city. This was the beginning of the Russian Revolution.

Women demanded that they be given the right to vote and to hold public office.

Seven days later, the Emperor of Russia Nicholas II abdicated and the provisional Government granted women the right to vote.

March 8 was declared a national holiday in the Soviet Russia in 1917. The day was predominantly celebrated by the socialist movement and communist countries until it was adopted in 1975 by the United Nations.

In 1977, the United Nations General Assembly invited member states to proclaim March 8 as the UN Day for women’s rights and world peace.

Today, Uganda joins the rest of the world to commemorate the 2017 International Women’s day.

This year’s them is; ‘Women in the Changing World of Work- #BeBoldForChange’, encouraging people to step up and take groundbreaking action to help drive gender equality.

Uganda’s national celebrations are currently ongoing in Dokolo, Lira

