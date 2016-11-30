Weasel’s Samira Vends Waist Beads For Survival

By Our Reporters

Celebrated singer Douglas Mayanja aka Weasel’s baby mama Samira Tumusiime alias Tumi has resorted to vending waist beads, bags, lipstick, anklets and other stuff for survival.

Our Snoops reveal that Weasel and Samira separated beds a few months back after developing love woes. After their alleged separation, Weasel rented her a house in Buziga but reportedly reduced the amount of upkeep dime he was giving Samira.

As a result she decided to go to Dubai for a brief selling stint but later returned to Uganda, after reportedly stocking for her shop during trip the in Dubai.

Now her pals intimate that recently opened up a shop in town known as ‘Bits & Pieces’, where she is selling stuff like Waist Beads (Butiiti), bracelets, necklaces, etc as a way of making ends meet, because Weasel rarely sends her dime to buy milk for the baby.