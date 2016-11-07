Weasel, Samira Secretly Back Together

Reports doing rounds suggest that Goodlyfe crew half singer Weasel real name Douglas Mayanja has secretly gotten back with his fiancé and baby mama Samira Tumi.

It should be noted that the two parted ways at the start of this year with the gorgeous and curvy Samira accusing Weasel of being close to another babe.

Samira was so bitter with Weasel that she threw the dread locked singer out of their rented home in Buziga. Weasel had to move back into Neverland mansion to stay with his singing partner Radio. Weasel confirmed the break up last month during an interview.

He however, claimed it was simply a ‘break’. Going by recent information, the break could be over as Weasel and Samira are back together though are keeping it a secret.

The two were spotted together for the first time together last Friday at Chameleone’s concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Dressed in Black, Samira was seen hugging and holding onto Weasel backstage as the two chatted with the latter’s big brother Chameleone. Samira appeared excited to be Weasel.