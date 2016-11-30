Weasel Parades New Girlfriend

Celebrated singer Douglas Mayanja aka Weasel has always been known to be a serial dater, thanks to the well documented history with city babes.

It is because of his serial dating that he has reportedly fathered over thirty children from different babes, although he only acknowledges six of them.

Snoop intimate that he seems to be at his bed games again after word leaking that he recently hooked a new lover.

A few days back, Weasel paraded a babe believed to be his girlfriend on his Instagram wall for all to see. The gorgeous dark skinned chubby babe has been identified as Uwase Phaiimah.

According to info we have gathered about Uwase, she is self-employed, an old student of Eden International School in Mbarara and Kawempe Muslim SS, lives in Kampala but hails from Rwanda.

Weasel posted a picture of the lovely pair in what appears to be a bar with a caption reading, ‘me and my bestest friend’. The picture has since raised eyebrows with many of the ‘Wiggle Wiggle’ singer’s fans wondering whether Uwase could have replaced his official bonkmate Samira Tumi.

Weasel’s post was followed by questions from his fans as to whether he is capable of having a female best friend given his seemingly insatiable horn.

This comes just weeks after reports emerged that Weasel had reunited with his gorgeous baby mama/fiancée Samira. It remains to be seen how Samira will react to Weasel’s new ‘bestest friend’.